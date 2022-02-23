news, local-news,

VICSES unit have rescued a man after a fall at Halls Gap. Three SES units were called after a report was made about a fall around 1pm on Wednesday, February 23. Horsham, Stawell and Ararat units responded to the incident near Mt Zero Road, a VICSES spokesperson said. IN OTHER NEWS: CFA was notified at 1pm that a person had fallen near Mt Zero Rd, Halls Gap but were called back when it was found high angle rescue units were not required. Ambulance Victoria and SES personnel walked the man out from his location. The man was handed over to Ambulance Victoria and was taken to Wimmera Base Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

