FOR some jobs, Yarriambiack Shire Council will no longer need to open tender. During the council meeting held on Wednesday, February 23, the procurement policy update was brought to council to vote on. "In accordance with the Local Government Act 2020, council is required to prepare and adopt a Procurement Policy, which specifies the principles, processes and procedures applying in respect of the purchase of goods, services and works," acting chief executive officer Tammy Smith said. Revision has been made to seven sections of the policy which was first adopted on August 25, 2021. IN OTHER NEWS: One major change included changes to tender process when purchasing from state and federal government purchasing panels. It is related to 6.3 Methods of Purchasing; the updated policy will include the reference to purchasing from state and federal government purchasing panels that meet legislative frameworks and have undertaken an open tendering process. Ms Smith explained council would not be required to tender jobs as the state and federal purchasing panels will have already done that process. "This gives us greater ability to purchase from already proof qualified panels," she said. Yarriambiack Shire Council mayor Kylie Zanker said council's Procurement Policy had a strong focus on supporting local business. "It applies a 10 per cent evaluation allowance for local business dependant on the type of procurement being sourced. The policy also requires a minimum of one quote from a local supplier where possible and council has applied a local supply weighting in all Request For Tender documentation," she said. "The adopted changes in the procurement policy enhance council's ability to utilise government procurement panels for more specialised goods, services and works that are not generally available locally and are more specialised in nature. READ MORE: "As a small rural council, we will attempt to leverage off procurement panels established by other government departments and agencies to ensure its resources can be directed to maintaining service standards." Approved arrangement will include state and federal government panels of preferred supplier arrangements that have been established complying with legislative frameworks that have undertaken an open competitive tendering process. The exemption included accounting services but not internal audit engagements, software as a service product, however value for money must be assessed via mandate (business case) approved the Yarriambiack chief executive officer and where market failure/limitations have been identified and the CEO is satisfied, on reasonable grounds, that not going to market will produce a better, or better value outcome for council.

