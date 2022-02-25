news, local-news,

NORTHERN Grampians Crime Investigation Unit are looking for assistance from the public following an incident on Saturday, February 19. During the community event, Murtoa by Twilight, a person threw a fire cracker into a rotunda where it was reported the noise caused nearby patrons hearing loss. The incident occurred at approximately 9pm. Investigators are requesting any witnesses to come forward and provide any information or footage taken. Any information can be provided to the Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit on 5355 1520 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32EWqfszw8TEBa3dBtUSucU/a186f4e9-a829-4c9e-a44b-f23945729d7e.jpg/r7_220_3160_2001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg