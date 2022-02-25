news, local-news,

An extremely rare one-of-one Holden prototype is up for grabs after it was uncovered beneath a dust sheet in the Wimmera. The only one remaining in the world of three Holden prototype models that were made for the VH SL/E Commodore goes under the hammer at Lloyds Auctions this weekend alongside nearly 400 other classic cars. Ahead of the auction, Lee Hames, chief operating officer for Lloyds Auctions said the car is a rare breed. "This Holden is in near showroom condition and is a once in a lifetime barn find," he said. The unrestored Monaro with mostly original paintwork and completely original interior, and it was also featured in the September 2020 Unique Cars magazine as a survivor car special. READ MORE: "As we have seen in recent years, results consistently show that Australian classic vehicles that are in original condition, of limited build number, has a steel bumper, celebrity affiliation or significant provenance just continue to grow in value. The vehicle features as part of an eight-page article in this month's edition of Unique Cars magazine and has never been started or driven, with an odometer reading of just a few meters. The panels of the car have been hand formed, the grille expertly crafted from wood, and there are even lumps of automotive modelling clay left over in the boot. The radio/cassette player was even hand crafted by Holden designers. There were close to 400 other classic cars going under the hammer such as the 1968 Holden HK GTS Monaro 327 Bathurst Coupe. The 1979 Holden VH SL/E is an extremely important piece of Holden history and a first time on the public marketplace. To follow the auction, visit https://www.lloydsonline.com.au/LotDetails.aspx?smode=0&aid=30086&lid=3417703&pgn=4&pgs=100

