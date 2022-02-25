news, local-news,

Update, Friday 12pm A spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria has confirmed that a man aged in his 30s was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries. The man fell more than 5 metres, the spokesperson said. EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are attending an incident at Mount Arapiles in which a person is believed to have fallen five metres. Seven emergency vehicles are in attendance, including Horsham and Stawell SES units, as well as CFA vehicles. Ambulance have also been requested to the scene, as well as a high angle operator to perform a rescue. The condition of the person remains unclear. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/e75e216d-81ee-410d-a34b-e8f5866581dc.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg