Horsham's skate tournament took place on February 19 and was a roaring success according to organisers. Grampians Community Health youth worker Zoe Douglass told the Wimmera Mail-Times the day had been a blast for all those involved. "It was really, really awesome... the young people had a great time and their families too," Ms Douglass said. "I can't say a bad thing about it because I can't think of any negatives." "The community support was absolutely amazing," Ms Douglass said. READ MORE: The event was supported by Horsham Rural City Council, GWMWater, Youth Justice, Rotary, the Proactive Policing Unit and many other Horsham businesses who donated goods for the day. "All those people came together to actually make this event happen," Ms Douglass said. Among the driving force behind the event were local skating identities Benny Hallam, Dylan Bates and Jed Hermans. The trio combined to promote the event, hand out fliers as well as judge and emcee the competition. MORE NEWS: The fruit of their labour was a vibrant crowd that packed the skatepark to watch Horsham's best young skaters ply their trade. "We had 36 entries and a hundred people would have been there," Ms Douglass said. "Everyone was all very supportive of each other... everyone was cheering each other on. "The only two girls who entered got cheered on by all the boys, it was a really supportive group of young people, really enjoying sunshine, getting out and getting together and having a great event." There was under 12, under 16 and open categories for each of the three categories. OTHER NEWS: There was a sausage sizzle and water provided and a coffee van on site for competitors and those who came to watch. "We only had about twenty sausages left, which was excellent," Ms Douglass said. Thankfully, there were no major injuries suffered throughout the tournament. "We had one young man who was wearing his helmet and got a little bit of heatstroke, and that was dealt with by St John's Ambulance," Ms Douglass said. "He had a bit of cool time with some soft drink, and he was back up and at 'em after that." The event was the first public FReeZa event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. FReeZA is a Victorian State Government Initiative to support all ages drug, alcohol and smoke free entertainment for 15-to -25-year-olds. "Unfortunately that was the last Horsham FReeZA event for Grampians Community Health, Horsham Rural City Council now have the funding for that," Ms Douglass said. "They will be taking over the planning for events here in Horsham, but Grampians Community Health still have the FReeZA funding in Stawell."

