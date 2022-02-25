news,

Details: Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 2 $550,000 AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Mark Clyne on 0417 568 200 INSPECT: By appointment This lovely character filled, Victorian era home is set on a generous all set on a 1053 square metre allotment. It has four bedrooms, large lounge, and a bonus adjoining self-contained one bedroom unit offering extra space or income. Outside you will find a refreshing inground pool, shed with toilet and shower, established gardens and relaxing lawn areas, along with two street frontages; rear/side access to the shed and backyard from Searle Street. It's like a walk back in time with many of the original features still in place - the high baltic pine timber ceilings, wide hallway, leadlight features complimenting the front entry, and wide 'sundowner' verandahs. Keeping you comfortable are a couple of split systems and centrally ducted gas heating. The owners have enjoyed this property for the past 25 years and are ready for their next move. Phone the agent for an appointment to view.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/6c24c0e2-9190-485e-97be-8483c0ec3aca.jpg/r0_85_2992_1775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg