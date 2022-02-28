news, local-news,

Horsham saw a decrease in water usage throughout most of 2021. Last year was Australia's coolest year since 2012 and the wettest since 2016. GWMWater managing director Mark Williams said, as the statistics show, summer months typically see higher water usage as residents water gardens and use water to stay cool. "Although it is important to stay hydrated and cool on hot days, we need to ensure we are using water wisely and in line with Permanent Water Saving Rules which apply at all times across Victoria," he said. READ MORE: In Jan-March of 2021, Horsham saw a massive increase in usage, with the dry summer condition a contributing factor. In 2020 residents used on average 62.5 kilolitres while the number jumped to 91.14 kilolitres per residential connection in 2021. The second quarter remained consistent with 50 kilolitres used per residential connection across both years. July to September saw a slight decrease in usage due to the wet conditions faced in 2021. Horsham residents used on average 1.18 kilolitres less water than in 2020, with La Nina conditions lessening the need for high water usage. READ MORE: In November, the Bureau of Meteorology declared a La Nina a reality, contributing to the country's wettest spring in 10 years. La Nina is part of a cycle known as the El Nino-southern oscillation, involving a natural shift in ocean temperatures and weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean, bringing high levels of rain, floods and cyclones. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

