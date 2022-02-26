news, local-news,

Surprisingly, I sent a Yeti off to school on Friday. When a person of any age exits your house dressed in an entertaining costume, it's a sign that life is being enjoyed to the fullest, as it should be. We particularly want our youth immersed in the joy of living, don't we? We encourage them to be brave enough to go out on a limb, relaxing and having some fun. We've certainly got enough bad news pummelling us, so it's pure bliss to see loads of youthful energy being invested in laughing together. Of course, an exotic Yeti in my eyes might very well have looked like a blonde teen in a fluffy poncho with long white socks and slippers to you. It's not about perfection, it's about using your imagination and creativity for a bit of a giggle. LOOK: A hidden Wimmera gem goes under the hammer at Lloyds Auctions Believe me when I tell you it takes a lot of imagination for a family to survive that final year of college. Trying to imagine making it to the end is even a struggle at times - especially when those abominable Year 12 assessment tasks start rolling in. The occasional day dressed as a Yeti seems like a good circuit breaker to me, particularly when your teen's getting snowed under with stress and starting to act like a monster! I've loved driving past the YMCA swimming pool in recent days, seeing local schools enjoying their time in the sun, with brightly coloured ribbons, wigs and tutus the order of the day for swimming sports competitions. Dressing-up and determined to have fun in a very grown-up fashion last month, my husband and I felt honoured to don our glad rags to attend a wedding - one of life's ultimate celebrations of love and hope. READ MORE: Building relationships and trust in the community while having a laugh Held on farm, with bales of hay as seats in the open-air chapel, we heard the tale of a modern-day love story and shared the joy of a new family being formed. Fine food, live music and dancing under the sparkle of two kilometres of fairy lights strung across the shed rafters, was unforgettable. The beauty of the occasion, with incredible attention to every detail, displayed care and creativity which was a pleasure to encounter. Let's conjure up the confidence to continue creatively lifting each other up.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/23c2c0a3-da54-4457-9e7d-d0f91e213030_rotated_270.jpg/r0_795_3024_2504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg