As a 24-year-old at Wednesday night's Jon Stevens performance in Horsham, you would probably suggest I was a little out of place. The former Noiseworks and INXS frontman did his most notable work before I was born, some of which included three top-ten ARIA singles with pub rockers Noiseworks in the 80s and early 90s. READ MORE: While my girlfriend (who I dragged along to the show) and I may have been in the minority in terms of our age, Stevens' captivating performance was not lost on us. We are all products of our parents, and my father's fondness towards the music of Noiseworks and INXS (fronted by the late Michael Hutchence) was passed down to me from a young age. As a child, Noiseworks' hits like 'Take Me Back' and 'Touch', as well as the usual INXS classics, became regular fixtures on my one-gigabyte MP3 player. So when I saw that the now 60-year-old Stevens was coming to Horsham, I jumped at the chance to see him live in an intimate setting. Sitting in the second row, my girlfriend and I were in prime position, when at around 8.30pm, a fit-looking Stevens swaggered out to an almost-full Horsham Town Hall. The crowd had been warmed up by a stellar set from musician Taylor Sheridan, and we were now ready for the main event. Beginning the set with the INXS hit Suicide Blonde, it didn't take long for us all to realise that the rockstar still had it. The showman belted out classic after classic to the delight of onlookers who slowly emerged from their seats to sway in a COVID safe manner. Credit must also go to the band who performed exceptionally, with regular interactions between them and the lead singer adding to the viewing experience. A highlight came during Stevens' rendition of 'Never Tear Us Apart' when the saxophonist played his solo with aplomb. Around 90 minutes later, after a three-song encore, Stevens farewelled the Town Hall to thunderous applause and at least one new fan in my girlfriend. He returned for a second show on Thursday night which I have little doubt would have been of the same quality. MORE NEWS: After a challenging period, live music is back in Horsham once again, and Stevens was the perfect recipe for its return. So don't let your age be a deterrent. Just get out there and enjoy it. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/8b96c09e-ecd9-4e28-a557-72a578049f3b_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1335_3024_3044_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg