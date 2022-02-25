War in Europe, the next move?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The speed with which the west has announced significant sanctions on Russia following its recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian "people's republics" was welcome, but it was easily trumped with military action by a bellicose Russia eager to reassert itself as a new empire exerting a sphere of influence like the former Soviet Union. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demonstrated he is a consummate strategist; the classic chess champion capable of thinking many moves ahead. President Putin, despite his recent show of irrationality and incoherence, would have war-gamed every conceivable response to this incursion. He is also ultimately fighting a war for internal reasons, to magnify himself as the Russian strongman and underline the ancient myth that Russia is the rightful father of all the Slavs. Not only does this cement his rule for life but helps further silence dissent, neighbouring bids for greater independence and obscures multiple problems within Russia including corruption and the handling of the pandemic. Germany's decision to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the sanctions against leading banks and the rest will not have come as a surprise to him. That's why he has squirreled away almost $1 billion to cushion the impact. While ever the west responds to Russia's moves in a predictable fashion it is doomed to lose. If Putin's ambitions are to be curtailed the western powers need to focus on his core demand; that Ukraine never be admitted to NATO. What now, admit the Ukraine into NATO as a matter of urgency, bringing it under the US nuclear umbrella among other things or sacrifice the Ukraine and say it would never be admitted to NATO? But even if the Ukraine relinquishes its NATO ambitions now, removing Putin's principal justification for aggression which would expose him as a liar and a hypocrite in the event he did not withdraw, it may be too late now that blood has been drawn and backdowns are harder. Given Putin now has all his pieces in position on the board, the time has come for the west to change the game.