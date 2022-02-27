news, local-news,

Sue-Anne Dean along with fellow team members at Skillinvest both here in Horsham and in Melbourne with raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation through the 55 Squat Challenge. "Barbara is our employment mentor and she recently let us know she was diagnosed with breast cancer," Ms Dean said. "We made sure we were backing her all way. She had to have her breasts were removed before Christmas. "It hit everybody as work really hard because we are all women. We wanted to do something to show her to show our support but also to show her that there are a lot of others out there who support her as well." Ms Dean said it started when her boss Anita Peters signed up. "It all snowballed from there," she said. They now have a team of 10 all completing the challenge which is 55 squats a day for 31 days. The squats represent the 55 Australians who are diagnosed every day. The team of 10 are aiming to raise $1500 over the challenge month. "We've nearly raised $1500 already and we haven't even started yet," Ms Dean said. Ms Dean said part of the team in Melbourne and the Horsham team will join up for online sessions. "I've got a pink gazebo, so we should get dressed up and we'll get as many people as possible to come and do 55 squats together," she said. Ms Dean was hopeful more people will donate once the challenge gets started. "I think once we start a lot more people will start helping out," she said. "I hope we exceed our goal. A lot of people are willing and happy to donate." To donate to Ms Dean's team, visit fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/jvesteamsquatchallengeforbarbara

