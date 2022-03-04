news, local-news,

It was a balmy Friday night when young Bullant Jack Combe was thrown the cherry to open the bowling against the Dunmunkle Renegades on February 18. Nobody could foreseen the pure cricketing carnage that would unfold within the next few minutes. Combe startled Renegades' opener Ryder Hudson with his line and length, with Hudson nicking the ball to Angus Slatter. A similar fate befell Gades' number three, Jake Maher, who also found the safe hands of Slatter. Mere moments later, young Finnian Delahunty was heading out to the crease and Combe was beginning his runup for ball three of the game. READ MORE: "I was a little nervous (running in for the third ball)," Combe said, but he needn't be. The ball burst through Delahunty's defences and crashed into the stumps. Silence, and then the cheering started. Combe said in the immediate aftermath his teammates got around him to celebrate. "It was pretty special (all my teammates) were very encouraging," he said. After all the excitement of taking a hat-trick, Combe had to steady himself before completing his over. "I was just trying to bowl another good ball but I didn't get so lucky that time," he said. Mum Billie said Jack was over the moon with his achievement. MORE NEWS: "He's a very humble kid, but he was very proud of that," she said. Although he's now got his name in the annuals of Bullant history - and the match ball to keep and grace the pool room - Combe doesn't play cricket for the awards. "(I play cricket) to have fun," he said. Combe has been playing cricket for four years now, and said his favourite players are Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins. Indeed, Cummins is a brilliant bowler who Combe is well on the way to emulating. The Aussie skipper who has two hat-tricks, one for Australia's second XI and one in grade cricket. But unlike most bowlers, Combe has struck the record books early.

