The GrainCorp silos in Goroke and Kaniva have been painted to depict native fauna and flora in the shire. The painting process attracted many visitors to the region, with people keen to see the work in action. At Goroke, artist Geoffrey Carran painted a magpie and a kookaburra, while in Kaniva, artist David Lee Pereira painted a hobby falcon and orchids. Both murals have created vibrant and colourful tourist attractions in the towns. West Wimmera's connection to other silo art projects in the region has meant the shire is now a 'must see' destination for any art enthusiasts or visitors to western Victoria. The new artworks are also integrated with Wimmera Mallee Tourism's augmented reality app, which profiles other silo art locations in Victoria. A worthwhile stroll through Parks and Gardens Horsham is a lively city, centrally located in the Wimmera region. You can enjoy the beautiful Botanic Gardens, stroll amongst the ancient red gums lining the Wimmera River a favourite spot for rowing and bike riding with picnic and BBQ area. With its well-keep parks and gardens be sure to spend some time at the outstanding adventure playgrounds. Located at May Park off Dimboola Road close to restaurants whilst the other is located at the rear of the Horsham Botanic Gardens where barbecue facilities are provided for your enjoyment. Check out all the events and exciting activities you can do in Bendigo this autumn. Click on the link to our e-mag, sit back, relax, and make your plans! Or why not explore the Adventure Island playground located on the Wimmera River. Drive around the Botanic Gardens along Barns Blvd and you will find a park that kids will love with its giant slide and other playground equipment. The Horsham Police Paddock covers an area of 48.5 hectares on the northern edge of the city, providing recreational opportunities for walkers, cyclists, anglers, and bird watchers in a natural woodland setting. March 12 J&B Greenhill Edenhope Cup Gates open @ 11am A: 311 Wimmera Hwy, Edenhope Horsham Fishing Competition 2022 March 13 Competitors of all ages try to snag the prizes on offer at the Horsham Fishing Competition, which is a bank fishing catch and release competition held on the Wimmera River in Horsham. Try out the free family riverbank camping sites on offer all weekend - in designated areas. There are a number of various competition sections from seniors through to toddlers.... Where: Wimmera River When: 7.30am - 3pm P: 0439 826 187 W: horshamfishingcomp.com.au APRIL Powercor Stawell Gift 2022 Easter long weekend, April 16 - 18 First run in 1878, the Stawell Gift is Australia's oldest professional footrace and part of the sporting folklore of Victoria. Stawell showcases three great days of foot races leading up to the final of Australia's richest footrace on Easter Monday. A: Central Park, Stawell. Stuart McGregor Stawell Cup Sunday April 17 Where: Stawell Racecourse With the perfect lawn space and shaded areas for a picnic, the Stawell Cup is a great day out for the family. W: country.racing.com/stawell. April 25 Wimmera and Grampians Anzac Day ceremonies Celebrate the sacrifice of troops who have fought throughout our history. Join either community or online events around the Wimmera and Grampians. April 30 Horsham Saturday Racing Visitors are drawn to the Horsham Racecourse by the thrill of racing, the vibrant energy of the crowd, the modern racing facilities as well as the proximity of the racecourse from the Horsham CBD. Entertainment is available on the track for big race days as well as numerous activities for the kids. There is ample parking on location. Gates open @ 11am @ 40 Bennett Road, Horsham Kaniva sparkles with perfect weather and activities for campers and holiday makers. Whether it is the Labour Day weekend or the Easter break, visitors can be sure of a warm welcome at this small highway town near the South Australian border. The famous Sheep Art Trail comes alive over Easter with the popular Easter Bonnet Parade. All of the sheep in Kaniva's main street are decked out with custom made Easter bonnets. Children will love the family friendly Easter Egg Hunt. Beginning at the Information Centre, download the free Actionbound app and follow the clues around town to locate the Easter Eggs. The smartphone game has been especially designed for Easter and takes around 30 minutes to complete taking in the Silo Art and nearby Band Park playground. When the tree lined street is ablaze with autumn colour it's a great time to visit Edenhope. Autumn events include the Edenhope Cup in March and the Day of the Dackel in April. Edenhope was built on the banks of Lake Wallace and is a thriving district of around 900 people. It was on the banks of Lake Wallace, in the 1860s, that local Aboriginal station workers were trained in the art of batting, bowling and the fundamentals of cricket. Edenhope and the surrounding areas are home to many varieties of birds and parrots including the Red Tailed Black Cockatoo. If you are looking for somewhere to stay, you'll enjoy the warm greeting at Edenhope Lakeside Tourist Park . First port of call is the Visitor Information Centre which was once the Edenhope Courthouse (circa 1878). Next on your list is a visit to the Dachshund Museum which hosts hundreds of dachshund dog collectibles and memorabilia. Next take lunch at the Coffee Shop (closed weekends) or Edenhope Takeaway and take a wander down to the native bird artwork by the talented Geoffrey Carran on the western side of the Bendigo Bank. After admiring the fabulous bird artwork, learn about our indigenous cricket history at the cricket panels next door. After lunch take a stroll up to The Red Tail Gallery and admire the local artwork, craft work and generous selection of locally made greeting cards. Spend a couple of hours at Edenhope Antiques on the western side of town, a truly unique rabbit warren of treasures. On weekdays, work your way through the well-stocked Edenhope Opp Shop. Racks of clothing, books galore and a ton of trinkets. Edenhope has a golf course any city town would be envious of. Why not have a game? Or even a bowl at our bowling club by the lake. You can stock up on supplies at the local Foodworks, Edenhope Pharmacy, Post Office or the popular Edenhope Butcher. Finish your day with a meal at Lake Wallace Hotel, Edenhope Motor Inn or a quiet barbecue at Henley Park.

