Horsham City Bowling Club has completed a clean sweep of the top two divisions of Wimmera Weekend Pennant bowling after defeating Horsham Golf and Sunnyside at Natimuk on Saturday. Division 1 saw a thriller, as although the final scoreline read 22 points to 4; City was only five shots ahead, and Golf stuck close for much of the day. In Division 2, Horsham CIty had a much more comfortable time, accounting for Sunnyside 83-74, 24 points to 2. For Horsham City's Division 1 team, it's the second year in a row the side has come out on top. Team manager Daniel Gloury told the Wimmera Mail-Times after the win that it was a close game. "It's always a tough battle when we play Golf; we were really nip and tuck all year, so it was really good battle on a great venue and great green," he said. READ MORE: "It's always good to get the win; that's what we play all year for, ao in a COVID year where it's been pretty tough, it's been good. "It's good to have all the spectators out here as well." Gloury said the championship win set the club up well for future campaigns. "It's good momentum going in (to next season)," he said. "This is two in a row, so we'd always like to go for the hat-trick and three... but our next focus now is to go one better at the next stage." "We've been to the big dance before, but we didn't do too well last year." Although they went down in the final, Horsham Golf had a great season and can hold their heads up high. Alongside being a finalist in Division 1, Horsham Golf did take home honours in the Division 3 grand final at Coughlin Park, trouncing Dimboola 26-0. with 76 shots to 47. "For a little club of 48 members, that's a not a bad effort," one Horsham Golf player told the Mail-Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/de1713b5-7daf-4da5-b35f-73648a68c6c9.JPG/r0_270_5568_3416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg