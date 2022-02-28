news, local-news,

A former Wimmera Mail-Times journalist is returning to publishing with a new addition to her highly-lauded book series about missing persons. Melissa Pouliot, who worked at the Mail-Times from the mid-90s to 2000 and started a Wimmera-based PR group afterward, published her new book Search for Sky on February 22. The book is the fourth edition in her series which follows the life of protagonist Detective Rhiannon McVee as she investigates missing persons cases in the Australian outback. Much of the book was inspired by Ms Pouliot's own experiences with missing persons and the outback. Ms Putliot's cousin Ursula was found by detectives in 2017 after a 30 years investigation into her disappearance. READ MORE: She said she used writing as a way to process and handle the disappearance of her cousin, and the books had helped reopen the investigation into her whereabouts. "The book is inspired my own personal experience with a missing person, and I wanted to explore the whole police culture around missing people in the era before we had things like social media or computers in our own home," she said. "My first book came out in 2013, and that inspired a fresh investigation into my cousin's missing case. She had gone missing in 1987. "That book resulted in getting new detectives on her case, and ultimately her case was solved, but that did not happen overnight. "I used fiction writing as a way to cope and process all the things that were happening in real life." Set in the deep outback, the book also explores isolation and the policing culture of missing persons in the early 90s. OTHER NEWS: "In 1995, ABC was the first Australian media company to go online, but all other media were either print media, radio or television," she said. "The police were just transitioning into an electronic database at that time as well. So a lot of the communication between different regions and states was poor, because everything was in boxes, filed on pieces of paper. "I love reading crime fiction, so I am really just writing the types of stories I love. Having that personal connection just brings in that deeper awareness of the impact that a missing person's disappearance has on everybody around them." Search for Sky is available for purchase online via Amazon. A hard copy of the book can also be purchased from Collins Booksellers Merimbula.

