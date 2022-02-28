news, local-news,

UPDATE, Monday: An SES spokesperson has confirmed a 'light sprinking' of callouts following Sunday's severe weather warning for parts of the Wimmera and Mallee. The mid-West operational region received nine requests for assistance, with most relating to fallen trees or building damage. The Kaniva SES unit responded to one floodwater assistance request in Kaniva. This comes as the Rainbow weather station has experienced an apparent radar issue and will be unable to supply weather information. EARLIER, Sunday: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Wimmera, Mallee and South West districts. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the far west of the state, which may lead to flash flooding across the next several hours. Areas which may be affected include Horsham, Edenhope, Rainbow, Nhill, Kaniva, Murrayville, Hamilton and Casterton. An SES spokesperson said calls for assistance have come in from Kaniva, which experienced 20mm of rain fall in 30 minutes up to 2.58pm. The SES advises:

