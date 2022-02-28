Wimmera weather warning: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, February 27
UPDATE, Monday:
An SES spokesperson has confirmed a 'light sprinking' of callouts following Sunday's severe weather warning for parts of the Wimmera and Mallee.
The mid-West operational region received nine requests for assistance, with most relating to fallen trees or building damage.
The Kaniva SES unit responded to one floodwater assistance request in Kaniva.
This comes as the Rainbow weather station has experienced an apparent radar issue and will be unable to supply weather information.
EARLIER, Sunday:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Wimmera, Mallee and South West districts.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the far west of the state, which may lead to flash flooding across the next several hours.
Areas which may be affected include Horsham, Edenhope, Rainbow, Nhill, Kaniva, Murrayville, Hamilton and Casterton.
An SES spokesperson said calls for assistance have come in from Kaniva, which experienced 20mm of rain fall in 30 minutes up to 2.58pm.
The SES advises:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.mailtimes.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Wim_Mail_Times
- Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/wimmeramailtimes/
Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.