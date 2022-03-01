news, local-news,

A Grade Rup-Minyip defeated Jung by 34 runs at Minyip Recreation Reserve After being sent in to bat Rup-Minyip scored 9-173 after 45 overs. Lachlan Weidemann top scored with 40 runs and Daniel Schaper (30 runs) and Mark Mbofana (26 runs) also contributed with the bat. READ MORE: Tyler Puls was the pick of the bowlers for Jung, taking 4-27 off eight overs. Rup-Minyip bowled out Jung for 134 in the 42nd over with opener Levi Mock scoring a team high 32 runs. The result is the second consecutive victory for the third-placed Blue Panthers, who are two wins behind Homers in second place with one round to play. Nordadjuha Toolondo defeated Homers by 75 runs at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve The Bullants posted 6-229 in the first innings with Josh Beddison and Tony Caccaviello scoring half centuries. Homers were bowled out in the final over for 154 with Chaminda Gamage top scoring with 25 runs. Jordan McDonald and Anthony Cutter both picked up three wickets in the in for the Bullants. With one round to play the Bullants sit in first position, an incredible four wins ahead of the second-placed Homers. B Grade Colts defeated Blackheath-Dimboola by three wickets at Dudley Cornell Park Blackhealth-Dimboola won the toss and decided to bat in the battle of first versus second, although they could only manage 97 runs before being bowled out in the 34th over. Elliot Braithwaite top scored with 25 and Drew Carmody, Josh Colbert and Dylan Newell all picked up three wickets for the Colts. The Colts chased down the modest total in the 36th over with opener Brad Couch leading the way with 40 runs. With one round to play Colts lead the competition on nine wins. Laharum defeated Horsham Saints by 43 runs at Coughlin Park After being sent in to bat Laharum scored 8-256 after 40 overs. Opener's Daniel Griffiths (26 runs) and Dayan Wilfred (38 runs) got their side off to a great start, while number three Ben Peucker top scored with 40 runs. Horsham's Zac Hamerston put in a great performance with four wickets from eight overs. The Saints were bowled out for 113 in the 36th over, falling 43 runs short. Aiden Laffy scored a team high 43 runs and Josh Mahoney was the pick of the Laharum bowlers with four maidens and 4-7 off 7.2 overs. Laharum sit in third on six wins, while the Saints also have six wins but are in fifth. Rup-Minyip defeated Jung by 128 runs at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve A Clinton Midgley century led Rup-Minyip to 4-199 after 40 overs after deciding to bat. In reply Jung was bowled out for 71 runs inside 29 overs. Opener Luke Sonego (28 runs) and Dale Dridan (22 runs) were the only Tigers players to reach double figures with the bat. Brent Hudson had a day out with the ball in hand, bowling three maidens and taking 5-13 off eight overs. Ahead of the final regular season round Rup-Minyip sit in fourth position, but will likely need to win against Blackheath-Dimboola if they want to qualify for finals.

