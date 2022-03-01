news, local-news,

Round 12 of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association Pennant came and went at the weekend, with large victories across the board. In the Pennant division, Drung South Purple (96 games) claimed a forfeit victory against St Michael's (0 games) 12 rubbers to 0. Kalkee (85 games) defeated Drung South Orange (69 games) eight rubbers to four. The match was all but over when Kalkee claimed four out of the first five rubbers, with the first successive rubber win for Orange coming once victory was out of reach. Grant Schultz and Anna Excell shone for Kalkee, winning all three of their rubbers. Horsham Lawn (94 games) defeated Central Park (35 games), winning 11 rubbers to one in a clinical display, enhancing Lawn's reputation as the team to beat at the moment. Lawn won the first five rubbers before Central Park got off the mark in the women's doubles where Jorja Jones and Ella Thompson won eight to six. However, it was one way traffic from that moment on as Lawn kept up the pressure and ended the day absolute winners. The round 13 fixture sees Kalkee host Drung South Purple, Central Park is set to face Drung South Orange on the road and Horsham Lawn will host St Michael's in what looks to be a tantalising clash. Ahead of the final regular season round on Saturday, the top-four is already secured however the order of the top-three could change. In first place is Horsham Lawn (40 points), second Kalkee (36 points), third St Michael's (36 points) and fourth Drung South Purple (24 points). St Michaels will want to make the most of a big test against Horsham Lawn. Over in round 12 of the A Special Division, there were some heavy defeats. Telangatuk East (98 games) defeated Kalkee (69 games) 11 rubbers to three. Brimpaen (86 games) defeated St Michael's (80 games) eight rubbers to six. Homers (58 games) were defeated by Haven (96 games) 10 rubbers to four. Horsham Lawn Gillespie (110 games) dominated the Homers (42 games), winning 13 rubbers to one. Horsham Lawn Thompson (104 games) easily accounted for Central Park (52 games) 11 rubbers to three. With one regular season round to play there is little to separate first-placed Horsham Lawn Gillespie and second-placed Natimuk (both 44 points). Horsham Lawn Thompson sit third on 40 points while Telangatuk East sit fourth, equal on 28 points with Brimpaen (fifth) and Haven (sixth).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/ed082f44-7729-4b79-85b1-76f9b0c47ae5.JPG/r1857_742_4572_2276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg