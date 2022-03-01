news, local-news,

KANIVA townspeople are weighing up the benefits of switching to potable water, as community consultation begins for Victoria's biggest town without an urban drinking water supply. Discussions with the town ramped up in the past week when GWMWater representatives met with the Kaniva District Progress Association to update the group on the progress of supplying the town with pipeline water. Currently, the town's water supply comes from bores and rainwater or has to be transported in. Kaniva's Bones Butchery was one such business in the town that has to rely on bores, a situation the owner said was 'not ideal'. Owner Robert Bones said the town's water supply was inadequate for the amount of rates his business had to pay for the service. READ MORE: "My biggest gripe is that we are paying quite a lot of water rates for very poor service. We run a couple of bores here and that is it, that is all we get for our $300 a quarter," he said. "It is not ideal. There is nothing we can do about it. We are charged for pipeline water. I believe we are getting way overcharged for our poor services." At the past week's meeting with the Kaniva Progress Association, community members were given the opportunity to ask GWMWater representatives questions about the project, and air their concerns about the town's water quality. Kaniva Progress Association president Charlie Ferrier said there was a diversity of views about the town's water situation and that not all residents were on board with receiving a potable water supply. "The community views are quite diverse on this at the moment. The pro, people in businesses can see the positives in it because currently, they have bore water which is not potable," he said. "They currently have to put in filtration systems. Rainwater is available but the quality of rainwater completely depends on the quality of the catchment area it comes from. Without testing we do not know the quality. OTHER NEWS: "On the other side of the coin, there is always a worry that these things have a high cost. "Our rates are quite high compared to some of the more urbanised areas of Victoria. Some people are worried about how much it would cost. "We also have people who have reliability issues in regards to business continuity if all of our water comes from a single pipeline." Mr Ferrier welcomed the community consultation from GWMWater, and said the group looked forward to continuing to work with the water body to reach a solution to the town's water issues. "I think the group went away with a far better knowledge of the project than what they went in with," he said. "With all of these projects, there is always a divergence in community opinion, and I think that our job now is to galvanize the community to work through these processes and get a good result at the end of the day." The Kaniva water upgrades will coincide with further works in Moyston, Elmhurst and Ultima. GWMWater has announced that it will go to tender for the design and construction of a new facility at Kaniva drinking water and improved pressure for the industrial estate. Following that, tenders will be released for detailed design and construction works for the Kaniva and Moyston drinking water pipelines. GWMWater Managing Director Mark Williams said reliable drinking water supplies would boost the liveability and future growth of the towns, opening up further opportunities for tourism and industry in the region. "Fully treated drinking water supplies mean businesses no longer need to rely on packaged water for drinking and food preparation; they can quickly and easily access quality water straight from the tap," he said. "With an increased number of tourists travelling through our towns recently, having access to drinking water is important, not just during their visit but in their considerations should they be looking for a tree change."

