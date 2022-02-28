news, local-news,

A renowned Australian street art icon has been selected to paint Hindmarsh Shire's Arkona Silo, in another addition to the Silo Art Trail for the area. Sam Bates, known as Smug, will paint the Arkona Silo, however it is not yet know what the subject and theme of the artwork will be. The artist will also paint Horsham's new addition to the silo trail, which will feature a tribute to former Wotjobaluk Aboriginal warrior Yanggendyinanyuk. Arkona Silo is situated approximately ten kilometres north of Dimboola along the Dimboola Rainbow Road. READ MORE: There are also plans for the artist to do a related mural in Dimboola creating a strong link between the silo art and the Dimboola township. An information session about the silo art will be held at the Dimboola Library Front Room, 101 Lloyd Street Dimboola on Wednesday 9 March 2022 from 4pm to 6pm. Hindmarsh Shire Council look to gather information and stories about the Arkona and Dimboola area, to pass on to the artist to assist in development of artwork design. Council staff will be present to discuss the project and the Silo Art Trail, and answer any questions. Information and an online comments form is available at www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/have-your-say. Online submissions will close at 5:00pm on Wednesday 16 March 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/d2993fbc-685e-4e41-8f66-cab5436f72f7.PNG/r0_37_690_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg