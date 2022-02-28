news, local-news,

AFTER two years, the Wheatlands Warracknabeal Vintage Machinery Rally is on again for Easter weekend. The event, run by the Warracknabeal and District Historical Society, had been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. Over Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, April 16 and 17, the Wheatlands Warracknabeal Agricultural Machinery Museum's unique collection of agricultural machinery is on display, plus restoration enthusiasts from many parts of Australia exhibit their own collections of vintage cars, engines and machinery. The Warracknaneal Historical Society's collection of working tractors and a motorcade of vintage cars belonging to local and interstate enthusiasts will parade through the Victorian wheatbelt town. IN OTHER NEWS: Spectators can then join in the fun at the Wheatland Agricultural Machinery Museum, where there will be a range of activities and displays for the young and young at heart. The event will include a hale bale maze, an Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunt for children big and small. The rally is a part of the Warracknabeal Y-Fest Easter celebrations. The society will be able to better spread the word about the event thanks to funding for promotional materials provided through the first round of CHART program. The CHART program support will also be used to promote the museum, which closed during the recent waves of COVID-19 and suffered the loss of income usually generated through visitation. The Society was also unable to operate its second source of income, the Wheatlands Warehouse. The CHART program provides grants of up to $3,000 to community-run arts and cultural heritage organisations in including museums, galleries and historical societies in regional Australia. It aims to encourage tourism and support organisation recover from the impact of COVID-19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/7a54a82e-9f62-4619-9ce9-175ea3cb4e03.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg