A bespoke farming communications event has been rescheduled after it was cancelled in late 2021. Birchip Cropping Group's Tomorrow Farmer event has a new date of Wednesday, March 16, and will be hosted at the Birchip Leisure Centre. The event is aimed at upskilling farmers and providing knowledge on how to begin the sometimes difficult conversation of succession planning. Tomorrow Architects' Tom Bell, who will be facilitating the event, said the learnings of the event were crucial to running a successful farm business. "If growers make this event a priority, every aspect of their business will see the benefits. I understand farmers are busy. I get it. These farm jobs are important. It's also important to take care of ourselves too and have a rest when needed," he said. READ MORE: "What I do know is if you and your family and employees attend this event, all those other jobs can become easier: the scheduling, the management of day-to-day task as well as those tricky decisions such as whether you and your employees are working weekends or not or starting the conversation about succession planning. "All these tasks come down to successful communication and Tomorrow Farmer aims to make this so much easier. "After the Tomorrow Farmer event, farmers and their employees will not look at communication the same way." The event will run from 9am to 4pm on Wednesday 16 the of March at the Birchip Leisure Centre. It is a free event with lunch provided. All members of the family business, including employees, are encouraged to attend. Registration is essential by calling the BCG office on (03) 5492 2787 or visit: https://www.bcg.org.au/events/tomorrow-farmer/.

