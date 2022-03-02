news, local-news,

The 2021-22 Horsham Cricket season has been full of highlights and amazing feats, however until the weekend's matches no batter (in any grade) had registered a century. That all changed on Saturday when Rup-Minyip B Grader Clinton Midgley reached three figures and broke the competition-wide drought, in his side's round 14 clash against Jung. Midgley's masterful knock of 102 not out included 11 boundaries and was crucial for the Blue Panthers as they went on to defeat the Tigers by 128-runs. READ MORE: "I got lucky," a humble Midgley told the Wimmera Mail-Times about his performance. "It was a bit unexpected I suppose. "I haven't made many runs for a little while but it was nice to get amongst it and get a few. "But it was also nice to keep our winning form in tact. "The first 70 runs were ok, but the last 30 weren't very pretty." Midgley's innings is his second career century and his first for his home club where he has played "forever". "I've seen plenty of my teammates make 100s; the Morgans, Adam Carter and Travis Hair," Midgley said. "I've had a few 80s and 90s but for some reason it's always alluded me. It was actually nice to get one." Any batter will tell you that scoring 100 is as much a mental task as it is physical. Many a batter (including Midgley) has fallen in the 'nervous nineties' and it was nearly the case again for the Rup-Minyip opener who was dropped just shy of the magical mark. "I got dropped on 99 so that also helps," he said. It was a tough chance, it was one of those ones that could have just stuck in the hand. "I didn't know I was on 99 but all the same. I got lucky." Midgley's knock continues a good run of form for the right-hander, who has scored 197 runs at an average of 65.66 from his last four innings. His Blue Panthers' side currently sit fourth and will likely need to win their final round clash with Blackheath-Dimboola on Saturday if they are to secure a finals berth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/726d2b55-95f0-4152-8e77-2755fe405662.jpg/r986_320_3244_1596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg