HORSHAM welcomed two babies on 'Twos-day', February 22, 2022, a rare palindrome day. Bridget Arrowsmith and her partner Conner Westendorf saw Cayden James enter the world at 6.37 pm weighing just 2.8 kg and earlier in the day, Tamara and Nigel Ashton were saying hello to Willow Rose, born at 5.14 am weighing 4.4 kg. It was the first baby for both couples too. Just a week into their parenting journey, all parents are happy to see their tiny humans Earth side. Ms Arrowsmith said her partner had guessed the date fairly early on. "Conner found it hilarious," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Cayden's due date was early March. We found out the day before, on February 21, that we would be induced. "After we got back to our room, Conner was going on how it was the same forward as it was backward and I was just sitting there with this little squish. Everyone that came in and met him said something, 'oh, it's the two baby!'." Baby Cayden was two weeks early, so his birthday was a bit of a surprise. Ms Arrowsmith said they saved the newspaper from his birth date. "We'll all just have a laugh but it's his birthday so that's the special part," she said. "We'll do a time capsule for him to open on his 21st. We'll have letters from family, and the balloons we were given." Fellow new parent and mum to a Twos-Day babe, Ms Ashton said she was also two weeks early when she went into labour with Willow Rose. "We had spoken that we hoped she'd come on February 22, 2022 because of those numbers," she said. "My birthday is on the 22nd and so is my mum's but in different months - 22 is a good number." Ms Ashton said she and her husband named their daughter after a special place for them both. "We got married at a place called Willow and Ivy," she said. "And when we were at a place called The Willow Cafe we knew we wanted to call our first daughter Willow." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

