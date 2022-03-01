news, local-news,

A GREENER Horsham is on the way after Horsham Rural City Council voted on a landscape plan and management policy during the February council meeting held on Monday, February 28. Horsham council adopted the Greening Greater Horsham - Municipal Tree Strategy 2022 and the Tree Management Policy 2022. Councillor Di Bell said working with the community was key for having appropriate trees in the municipality. "A lot of people speak to me about inappropriate trees," Councillor Di Bell said. "I hope moving forward we can work with the community, many have said to me the tree in front of their home is half dead or is dropping things on the footpath. IN OTHER NEWS: "I would like to see this develop into a project we do with the community." There were previous concerns were mentioned about selecting appropriate plants for the Horsham township however the community was consulted about what plant life residents wanted to see in 2021. Over 100 people were surveyed for feedback about the plan which saw a more sustainable landscape design. All councillors supported this greener strategy and were pleased to see community input. "More trees please," Councillor Ian Ross said. "It's essential we have those trees. I'd like to see this extended to rural areas and not just urban areas." Council have pledged to have increased tree canopy cover in Horsham by 2040, including the central business district, rural roads and parklands. Council had not previously had a strategic planning document in relation to selection, prioritisation and management of trees. In terms of cost, the cost of the audit/inventory is between $100-200K and has been flagged for consideration in the 2022-2023 budget. The five year program will be costed when the tree inventory is completed. The increased tree canopy cover has also not been costed yet. Councillor Les Power pressed for a wider scope when it comes to trees in the municipality. Cr Power said how "bare" it was in Pimpino when it came to trees. "This is what the local government area of Horsham needs, we have to think about the other places too," he said. "We need to think about Jung, Wartook and Natimuk." The strategy and the policy were passed unanimously.

