HORSHAM schools cooked up a storm on Tuesday, March 1 to mark Shrove Tuesday. Being the day before Ash Wednesday, Shrove Tuesday would be the day where people would get rid of what they had in their kitchen like flour, eggs, butter and milk - hence pancake Tuesday. Last week, pupils at SS Michael's wrote down Lenten Promises which were blessed and burned to be ready for Ash Wednesday. Rather than give anything up during Lent, the focus was on taking up promises to help others with Project Compassion. Project Compassion is a program which looks at helping others around Australia and the world. IN OTHER NEWS: Shrove Tuesday marked 40 days until Easter. March 2 will be Ash Wednesday when Catholics and Christians will begin to observe Lent in the lead up to Easter. This means they will deprive themselves of luxuries - usually foods they like - in order to focus on the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ on Good Friday. The day is known by many names across predominately Catholic and Christian nations.The moniker 'Shrove' means to present for penance. But in some places, Shrove Tuesday is simply referred to as Pancake Day. Meanwhile in other parts of the world, particularly in French speaking countries, Shrove Tuesday is known as Mardi Gras, which means in French, 'Fat Tuesday'. So don't forget to eat some pancakes even if it's just for a treat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

