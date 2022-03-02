2022 Murra Wurra wind farm grants open to applicants

news, local-news,

APPLICATIONS to the second round of a Wimmera Southern Mallee community grants fund open next month. The Murra Warra Wind Farm 1 Sustainable Community Grants Fund provides financial support to promote social and environmental sustainability initiatives for the benefit of communities within the Horsham Rural City, Hindmarsh and Yarriambiack shire councils. Not-for-profit groups or organisations can apply for small grants of up to $5000 or large grants of up to $20,000 - with a total funding pool of $55,000 available. It is part of the wind farm's community investment program, while the fund is managed by Wimmera Development Association. READ MORE: WDA project manager Vernetta Taylor said the Fund received an overwhelming response in its inaugural year in 2021. "The Fund provides community groups and organisations an opportunity to develop innovative and sustainable environmental projects that will have immediate and lasting benefits for communities and the wider region," she said. "It also aims to strengthen community connections and social wellbeing in developing projects focusing on long-term sustainability; to develop projects that enhance and encourage healthy and active communities; and to develop projects which enhance cultural diversity, creative community activities and projects." Seven projects featuring environmental and sustainability initiatives and improvement projects for non profit organisations were successful in 2021. Applications open on March 1 and close at 5pm on April 12. Conditions apply. All projects must be completed by June 30, 2023. Applications can be made via www.wda.org.au and hard copy forms are available on request. People wanting more information should phone Mrs Taylor on 0419 114 274. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/d8786fcc-437f-4b76-b58e-dbd3d29aceec.jpg/r3_0_5566_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg