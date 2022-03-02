news, local-news,

HORSHAM'S chamber of commerce is expanding its membership by launching a new chapter in the Hindmarsh Shire on Thursday, February 24. West Vic Business representatives and members from the Hindmarsh business community met at the Nhill Memorial Centre to mark the launch of the new organisaiton. Beyond providing a networking opportunity for the attendees, the event featured a presentation from Paul Atherton and Bonnie and Clyde's Pizzeria owner Dan Lukeweski. One of the Hindmarsh representatives at the event was West Vic Business board vice-chair and Dimboola Imaginarium owner Chan Uoy. READ MORE: Mr Uoy said despite COVID difficulties, the event was great opportunity to grow professional networks. "Quite a few people couldn't make it because they had different commitments and COVID isolations," he said. "Having said that, the people who did come, from them to be there means that they want to make and facilitate change. "The vibe I picked up was quite positive. People were enjoying themselves and people really got something out of it." Mr Uoy said the new chapter would also provide the smaller towns in the Wimmera with a wider base of influence. "Being smaller towns we need to come together and work to make the region more dynamic as well. I don't think there have been any business network groups in the region for a while. Being smaller towns there is also less influence, so hopefully, we can come together and make things happen," he said. "I think COVID has made people look at things differently. There have been some opportunities to come out of COVID. OTHER NEWS: "While we are seeing that we need to maintain that momentum and keep developing the area." West Vic Business ambassador Stacy Taig said she was glad to see Wimmera business owners intermingling at Thursday's event. "It was really encouraging to see the ideas that were coming out of the session - being the first session engaging the Hindmarsh business community," she said. "There were a lot of businesses who were positive about West Vic Business as a whole. Many of our executives were there and everyone certainly seeing the excitement of what was the come." She said the group would focus on celebrating the survival of businesses through the worst of the pandemic, and look to strengthen its regional ties. "One of the biggest benefits we see to West Vic Business is the broadening of the network for our members. We certainly encourage members to link up. Those strategic alliances are really important and across our region that is your first port of call," she said. "It is encouraging to see that already happening, we have a number of members who are linking up as partners and forming those strategic alliances. That is really rewarding for us to see. "We are in it to help bring as much to our individual members as we are to the greater business community. It was a huge week but it was really reward. It was a great evening over at Nhill." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

