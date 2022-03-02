news, local-news,

TIDY Towns Horsham will take on a huge effort on Sunday, March 6 for Clean Up Australia Day. Committee member David Eltringham said there are already 50 people who have registered for the Clean Up Day event to help pick up rubbish around Horsham. "We're going to start and the Sawyer Park miniature railway car park at Firebrace Street at about 9.30 am," Mr Eltringham said. "We will have the necessary bits and pieces including protective equipment and bags and pick up sticks and things for people to get involved." IN OTHER NEWS: Volunteers are required to register so they are covered by the insurance. Jobs will be allocated out at the 9.30 am meet up. Mr Eltringham said Horsham Tidy Towns got involved with Clean Up Australia Day in 2019. "It was so successful as a result the committee then went on to do a regular event," he said "The first Monday of the month we do a clean up, particularly at the highway wayside stops because Rural Roads removed the wayside bins. We've been trying to get the council to bring those bins back." Mr Eltringham said anyone can get involved in Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day event and that it's important to take care of your home town. "Horsham has so much to offer as a lifestyle," he said. "We are really really active to make sure that graffiti is not allowed to foster, is not allowed to grow. Those sort of things just indicate a community that has real social issues. "None of us want to live in an area which is dirty and untidy and it's up to everybody in the community and all relevant agencies to make an effort to make sure that Horsham is kept clean, tidy and presentable." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

