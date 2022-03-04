This Saturday night at Blue Ribbon Raceway in Horsham the Speedway will provide another night of sensational Speedway action with an open wheel night that includes the visiting Formula 500s, Compact Speedcars and the popular Super Rods to share the evening with our top Limited Sportsman competitors and the fan favourite V8 Trucks. With racing from 5.30pm action will see a Super Rod series round, Formula 500 series round and Compact Speedcar association points. Fresh of the Victorian title last weekend in Gippsland the Formula 500 senior and junior classes powered by 600cc mostly four stroke engines will compete. Jordy Rae, Brock Rae, and James McDonald all podium place getters on the weekend will compete in the senior class with drivers from South Australia, the Mallee and right around the South West in amongst the entrants. In the junior class last weekend's winner Tyler Maggs and runner up Rusty Ponting will again be in the thick of the action with the likes of Dakota Luckett, Ky Young, Zoe Pearce, and Jett Hart also competing. Compact Speedcars with their mostly 1000cc worked race engines are in action also with Victorian champion Justin Paull leading the entry list. His competition will come from the likes of Mark Cecil, Louis Rodriguez, Tania Hallett, Matt Papa and Michael Conway. Conway has won this season also. Always popular are the right hand down competing V8 Super Rods and recent Redline Raceway winner Stan Marco Jnr will be in the hot seat with Jason Kavanagh keen to reverse that recent result this weekend at Horsham. Jamie May, Stan Marco Snr, Jacob Pitcher, Paul Verhoeven, Dane Court, and Shaun Walsh are just some of the race drivers to keep an eye on this Saturday night. With an event in Gippsland rained out this past Saturday, the Limited Sportsman racers are keen for a skid this Saturday led by Victorian champion Jock Baker whilst local businessman Clint Baker will step into the South Australia one car of Troy Curran and try and keep Jock on his toes with the likes of Craig Ansell, Katelyn Worthy and other local lads Travis Matthews and Rod Hetherington all vying for podium honours. Everybody enjoys the trucks and this weekend we have the big bangers programmed to have a squirt around Blue Ribbon Raceway for everybody's enjoyment. Nathan Bird, Fletch Mills, Luke James, Jaryd Carman, and Tim Diller will be amongst the drivers this Saturday. All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 5.30pm. Gates to the public will be opened at 3.30pm. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am. Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is not available. By Dean Thompson, DMT Sports Media, For Horsham Speedway Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/0586aeda-0f1d-487b-8414-901919d88cfe.jpg/r0_184_4000_2444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Horsham Motor Sports | Huge show at Blue Ribbon Raceway

Jamie May, Stan Marco Snr, Jacob Pitcher, Paul Verhoeven, Dane Court, and Shaun Walsh are just some of the race drivers to keep an eye on this Saturday night. With an event in Gippsland rained out this past Saturday, the Limited Sportsman racers are keen for a skid this Saturday led by Victorian champion Jock Baker whilst local businessman Clint Baker will step into the South Australia one car of Troy Curran and try and keep Jock on his toes with the likes of Craig Ansell, Katelyn Worthy and other local lads Travis Matthews and Rod Hetherington all vying for podium honours. Everybody enjoys the trucks and this weekend we have the big bangers programmed to have a squirt around Blue Ribbon Raceway for everybody's enjoyment. Nathan Bird, Fletch Mills, Luke James, Jaryd Carman, and Tim Diller will be amongst the drivers this Saturday. All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee with racing from 5.30pm. Gates to the public will be opened at 3.30pm. The Pit Entrance for competitors will be opened from 11am. Admission prices are Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15 kids under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults, and two children above the age of 12 to 16 is $60. Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is not available. By Dean Thompson, DMT Sports Media, For Horsham Speedway Club.