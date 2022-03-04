news, local-news,

A Horsham trade teacher has been recognised for his diligent work at an award ceremony hosted by a peak industry body. Federation TAFE's Iaian Fricker won the National Electrical Contractors Association's Trade Teacher of the Year award for his work across a 13-year career at the TAFE. Mr Fricker was nominated in late-2021 for the award by colleagues and said he was pleased to hear he had won. "I didn't think much, I just took it in my stride. I thought I would give it a red hot shot because I am not in this alone," he said. READ MORE: "If it wasn't for the students and the employers also embracing the course up here and supporting me, we wouldn't have a course and we wouldn't have this award." Mr Fricker worked for the Australian Defence Force for 26 years, bringing the experience and skills of self-discipline, self-motivation, and goal setting into his apprenticeship and consequently teaching. Federation TAFE recognised Mr Fricker's committed work during the pandemic, with no students dropping out of his classes in the Wimmera during that time. He said his teaching motto was "know your students". "It is about knowing their needs and wants and treating them like adults because it is an adult learning environment, we get to understand what they need, how they learn and move forward to let them achieve what they want here in the Wimmera," he said. "This class isn't made up of all-first year or all second-year, it is made up of classes across the board. There is a lot of peer learning, a lot of reflections on what it looks like on the job. "It is all self-paced, these guys move as fast or as slow as they need and get the support they need along the way." Mr Fricker also paid special thanks to the students and trade organisations who supported his course. "It is a really good thing that it is all local. There are young people getting the qualifications they need to get the jobs they want, train locally, work locally, and stay locally, which is I think is a good outcome for Horsham. We have to have that local focus." Federation TAFE chief executive Liam Sloan said Mr Fricker was nominated for his commitment to remaining current in his trade, forming deep relationships with local industry, providing bespoke training as required. "This award is a credit to Iaian's dedication to his students. He consistently goes above and beyond to enrich the learning experience for his classes as well as guiding them to employment," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/5d6d55fe-f859-44f8-9105-1cec2c50171c.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg