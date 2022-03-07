news, local-news,

A VICTORIAN magistrate has passed down a fine to a Horsham woman despite "unusual circumstances" around the theft of a $1300 baby stroller. Kamarra Salter, 31, appeared before the Horsham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 2, where she pleaded guilty to charges of theft, possession of cannabis and harbouring a child under an order. On August 24, 2020, police executed a search warrant of Salter's home, where they found children listed as missing in a bedroom. Officers located multiple cannabis seedlings at the house. Salter said the seedlings belonged to her. IN OTHER NEWS: In a separate incident, on August 29, 2020, Salter and a co-accused took multiple items from an unoccupied home in the early hours of the morning. The items included a PlayStation, vacuum cleaner, a Bluetooth speaker, $400 worth of food and a $1300 stroller. The incident was caught on CCTV footage. The victim returned home to find the missing items and then retrieved the items from Salter's residence. Salter was arrested and taken to Horsham Police station for questioning. Salter claimed she was asked to clean the stroller. Magistrate Mark Stratmann issued a $929 fine with a conviction. "There are some unusual circumstances around the theft," Mr Stratmann said while he handed down the sentence. The drugs had been seized and destroyed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/8f949dc9-5e37-4e8e-8277-10cab3d7737e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg