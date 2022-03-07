news, local-news,

A host of Aussie Rules superstars will descend on Edenhope on Saturday, March 19, for the Footy Feast Panel Show. The event, hosted by DAPS Entertainment, is being held at the Edenhope-Apsley Football Netball Club and is a chance for attendees to hear from and interact with current and former stars. There will also be prizes, auctions and opportunities for photos with the players. READ MORE: Current footballers named to attend include brothers Tom and Oscar McDonald, who were raised on their parents' farm in Edenhope. Tom was part of Melbourne's 2021 drought-breaking premiership, while Oscar is in his second season with Carlton after 81 games at Melbourne. Carlton legend Anthony Koutoufides and Essendon Team of the Century member Simon Madden will also be making the trek West for the event. Two-time Essendon Best and Fairest winner Reg Burgess (1957 and 1960) will also attend. Dougal Austin from DAPS Entertainment is looking forward to the night. "I can't wait, it's very exciting," Austin said. "Bringing back Tom McDonald, our premiership full-forward at Melbourne and obviously an Edenhope local, growing up on the farm with Paul and Cathy and brother Oscar. "So bringing the McDonald brothers back to Edenhope for a fantastic show alongside Anthony Koutoufides, a premiership captain of Carlton back in the 90s, Simon Madden a legend of the Essendon Football Club and Reg Burgess who was the first man from Edenhope to play AFL football." After a tough two years, Austin believes the show will be a welcome sight for people in country areas who have been "starved of any kind of entertainment". MORE NEWS: "That's what we're hoping to bring to Edenhope; a night of entertainment," he said. A variety of packages are available for those looking to attend the event and are priced at $65 (show only), $95 (two-course meal and a show), $150 (VIP package) and $200 (Dine with footy legends). Tickets are limited and are available at www.footyfeastedenhope.eventbrite.com.au or by calling Dougal Austin on 0410 121 213. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/d4ac4b85-c1e6-4b37-9d8e-a370180d0d95.jpg/r5_80_1893_1147_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg