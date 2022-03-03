news, local-news,

A 63 year old Minyip man will face the St Arnauds Magistrates court after being caught doing 152km on Banyena Roadd by St Arnaud Police on Sunday February 27. His car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1555 and his licence was suspended for 12 months. In a post on the Northern Grampians Eyewatch page, police described the man as "old enough to know better, young enough to face the consequences".

