Business end for juniors as finals approach | Junior cricket wrap

It's the business end of the Horsham junior cricket season and it's been an absolute buzz to have the kids back completing a full season of action packed games. The U16 Teams start their finals this weekend with the top placed Dunmunkle Renegades taking on Homers and the Mountain Ants combine clashing with Colts in the second semi final tomorrow. Both games will be a rematch of the last round where Homers and the Mountain Ants took the points. The Gades will again be looking to rising star Connor Weidemann and Oscar Gawith to lead the way with the bat while Homers duo Joey Nagorcka and Jackson Hoffman will be looking for early wickets. READ MORE: Max Bunworth also scored an unbeaten half century in the sides' last clash, retiring not out on 51. The Ants take in plenty of strong form from the likes of Xav Bone, Nath Hughes and the dower Deagan McKenry where as Colts chances generally rest on the shoulders of Logan Miller to lead the way with his young team mates. Grand Final berths await the winners of both games. The U14 competition regular season action finishes tonight before their finals action is completed over the long weekend. The match of the round will be the Colts and West Wimmera game at Dudley Cornell oval, with the winner locking in fourth spot on the ladder and a chance at premiership glory. Can the likes of Jaxon Crooks and Harry Miller get amongst the runs while tackling the Warriors fearsome pace attack headed by Jobe Dickerson and Nik Diamantopoulos?

