HORSHAM Rural City Council's draft Annual Action Plan 2022-2023 will be open for community feedback until March 25. The action plan covers council initiatives and priorities and how they will be implemented. During the February council meeting held on Monday, February 28, councillors flagged the importance of the document. IN OTHER NEWS: Councillor Di Bell said she encouraged as many people as possible to provide their feedback. "Get involved in what you want in the action plan," she said. Councillor Penny Flynn also highlighted the importance of the plan. "The Annual Action Plan is how council is going to deliver on the Council Plan," she said. "Now is the opportunity for the community to review this document and provide any feedback to us." The plan included a list covering the priorities, the action and the due date. One key action was to develop the Horsham North Local Area Plan due by December 31, 2022. Another was working towards an alternative truck route by council working with Regional Roads Victoria to undertake investigation and planning for this route. The report will be due by the end of the 2022 calendar year. By the end of March, the council will advise the community of the statewide reforms to the recycling system and implement the State Government's Four Bin Kerbside Collection Policy to enable the increased recovery of recyclable materials. The plan also included the completion of the Horsham Silo Art project. It was highlighted that the project aimed to work with Barenji Gadjin Land Council to promote, celebrate and share first nation stories of significance. The art is projected to be completed in September 2022. The annual action plan was developed from the Council Vision and the Council Plan 2021-2025 so projects and initiatives in the long term plan could be achieved. Provide feedback either online at Horsham council's website, hrcc.vic.gov.au/Have-Your-Say/Annual-Action-Plan-2022-23 Council officers are also available in person at the Horsham Rural City Council civic centre to speak in person. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/ba84319c-07e2-4023-9f2d-c01af7bd67d1.jpg/r3_0_1171_660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg