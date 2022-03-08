news, local-news,

The Edenhope and District Community Centre has been given a boost with a range of new audio-visual technology and equipment being installed. A number of improvements have already been made at the centre so far in 2022, with all remaining works expected to be completed by mid-year. New audio-visual equipment will start being installed at the centre from this week. This will include a projector, audio system, conferencing technology with built-in cameras, portable microphones, and a hearing loop for the function area. A new children's area is being created in the activity space, which will include a television with an Xbox and free-to-air channels, and a distributed audio system. READ MORE: In the meeting room, a camera, smart television, and distributed audio system will be installed. Other works at the community centre so far this year include a new fence between the centre and the St Malachy's Catholic Church, and panels under the hall have been installed. Outdoor furniture, as well as new furniture for the activity space, has been ordered and is due to arrive in the coming months. Council chief executive David Bezuidenhout said the latest works would further enhance what was already a state-of-the-art facility. "The community centre is an asset for Edenhope," he said. "The new technology, furniture and children's area will mean the centre is better equipped to host a wide range of events, meetings, and functions. "The centre is a place for locals to gather and celebrate. It will also bring many long-term health and wellbeing benefits to the broader West Wimmera community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/195e4719-4589-490c-b8bc-31507a1d586d.jpg/r0_50_1023_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg