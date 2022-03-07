news, local-news,

YARRIAMBIACK Seniors Concert is on late March a part of the Victorian Seniors Festival. Singer Tanya Kernaghan will headline the event which will be held at Warracknabeal Racecourse. Ms Kernaghan is an Albury-born country music star who has had 16 number one radio hits singles. She will be performing a special up close and personal performance. IN OTHER NEWS: Not only will the country singer be performing songs such as The Verandah, Where The Murray Meets The Darling, Nine Mile Run and everyone's favourite, Boys In Boots, Ms Kernaghan will also be sharing the stories behind her music and how they shaped her career. Ms Kernaghan has also a few handpicked old favourites to perform specially for the Warracknabeal concert. This event will be free for people over 50. Lunch will be available and start at 12pm. The concert will be on from 10.30 am to 11.30 am on Monday, March 28. For more information contact Yarriambiack Shire Council on 5398 0100 or linkster@yarriambiack.vic.gov.au. Victorian Seniors Festival is a state government initiative The Festival is proud to present the Nurse Next Door Home Care Country Concert Series, bringing the fun of the festival right around Victoria in March and April 2022. From Warrnambool to Wangaratta, Warragul and beyond, senior Victorians will have the chance to enjoy free concerts from popular performers including Tania Kernaghan, Spectrum, and tribute bands Creedence Clearwater Survival and SOS The Australian ABBA Tribute Show. The Country Concert series, sponsored by Nurse Next Door Home Care Services, is delivered in partnership with Victorian local councils.

