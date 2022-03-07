news, local-news,

YARRIAMBIACK Shire Council are pivoting to tackle waste and improve sustainability. In late 2021, the council developed a new role for a waste and sustainability officer and launched a weekly column to share bite-sized tips and ideas on how people can reduce their carbon footprint. "Broad environmental issues like climate change, sustainability, resource use and a circular economy are big issues and often too broad and big for individuals or even small communities to deal with," Yarriambiack Shire Council acting chief executive officer Tammy Smith said. "The result is that people and communities feel relatively powerless to make changes that will make a difference. It is important to break these issues down into actions that people can do - practical things that are not too hard but will make a difference - small acts big impact." IN OTHER NEWS: Since October 2021, the waste and sustainability column provided tips, resources and ideas such as what can go in recycling bins, how to start composting and how to minimise food waste. "The waste and sustainability section allows us to target local issues in real time with realistic solutions that can be implemented in every household," Ms Smith said. "Council's efforts in working with the community to change habits around waste and recycling encourage small, incremental change at the household level. It's important that every resident and business plays their role in reducing general waste and embracing the 'reduce, reuse, recycle' concept'. "Council's Waste and Sustainability Officer, Mrs La Vergne Lehmann commenced in the newly created role on September 20, 2021 and has been instrumental in collating the Waste and Sustainability section of the Yarri Yarns weekly e-newsletter." One example Ms Smith gave was using the right bins for the right items. "Just getting the right things into the right bin means that we can recycle more at a cheaper cost, reduce what goes to landfill, provide more materials that can be recycled into new products, develop new business opportunities to use these recycled materials and reduce the overall cost of managing waste," she said. "The impacts are environmental, economic and social. If every household can do this small act there will be a big impact collectively." Residents can subscribe to the Yarri Yarns e-newsletter via Council's website at yarriambiack.vic.gov.au/Engage-With-Us/Council-Newsletter. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/9089630d-b371-4cf7-86fd-97e4284201ae.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg