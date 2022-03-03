news, local-news,

West Wimmera upset Noradjuha Toolondo by 27 runs to sneak into the final four, on Saturday afternoon at City Oval, Needing to beat the Bullants outfit to make the finals, openers Mitchell Dahlenburg and Nathan Alexander got West Wimmera off to the best possible start. The pair combined for a 48-run opening partnership, before Alexander was caught for 14. The loss of his opening partner didn't faze Dahlenburg, as he continued on to score a game high 78 runs off 109 balls. READ MORE: West Wimmera scored 9-167 from 40 overs with Tony Caccaviello the pick of the bowlers for the Bullants, taking 3-26 off eight overs. After a lengthy rain delay, Noradjuha Toolondo's Matthew Combe led from the front with 47 runs, although he's teammates' wickets continued to fall. Tony Caccaviello (17 runs) joined Combe at the crease at the fall of the fourth wicket, looking to replicate his first innings heroics. The pairing lasted 21 runs, the second biggest partnership of the innings. Tailenders Troy Dumesney (15 runs) and John Heard (13) provided a glimmer of hope, although it wasn't enough. MORE NEWS: In the final over of the match, West Wimmera secured a finals berth as they bowled the Bullants out for 140 runs Luke Smith taking 3-22 in the upset win. The upsets continued with as Rup-Minyip defeated Homers by 20 runs. After deciding to bat first, Rup-Minyip scored 6-191 after 45 overs. Jamie Bryne and Connor Weidemann combined for a 45-run second wicket partnership, after opener Jake Leith was dismissed early for nine runs. Once Bryne was caught for 43 runs, the wickets started to fall until Dylan Eats and Mark Mbofana came to the crease. The pairing combined for a 67 run partnership, with Dylan Eats scoring a game high 53 runs. In reply Homers were bowled out for 171 in the 44th over with Caeleb Leith and Lachlan Wiedemann taking three wickets in victory. Logan Millar top scored for Homers with 54 runs while Will Goudie added a father 40 runs. Full report in Wednesday's edition.

