news, local-news,

While tennis fans looked longingly at their courts on Saturday as the puddles continued to form, The Wimmera Mail-Times sat down with Tahlia Thompson for this week's Q and A. How long have you been at your club? Forever. I was about nine or 10 when I started playing. What do you love about your club? The social side of things. Everyone knows each other it is really encouraging. What do you love about playing tennis? Winning of course. It is just a very challenging game, both physically and mentally. READ MORE: Who is your favourite player and why? I like Federer. He has very good court etiquette What is your best shot and why? I like the backhand down the line. It is something most people aren't expecting. Who is the best player you've played with or against? My mum. It has just been fun and we gel together very well. What is your favourite tennis moment (Whether watching or playing) and why? Probably when I was playing in Melbourne and I framed a serve and it just went over the net and aced. What is the best piece of tennis advice you have ever received? If you have lost it in your head, you have already lost the match altogether. What is your go to comfort food or guilty pleasure? Mint ice-cream. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/91149ab3-b98f-446a-b03c-ba92753b3346_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg