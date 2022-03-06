news, local-news,

While the cricketers were waiting around on Saturday as the rain clouds moved across Horsham, The Wimmera Mail-Times caught up with Lochlyn Hahne about his thoughts on the sport. How long have you been at your club? Two years. This is my second year. I played in the SA but because of COVID I came over to Victoria and got into the Nhill club. What do you love about your club? They are a bunch of good cricketers and good fellas. Good to get around. What do you love about playing cricket? Having a bat. Who is your favourite player and why? Bailey McQueen, he has always got something to say, something pretty funny. He is a good fella. What is your role in the team? Mid-order batter, second change bowler. READ MORE: Who is your funniest teammate and why? It would have to be Bailey McQueen, he has always got a joke to say, something funny. What is your favourite cricketing moment (whether watching or playing)? It would have to be in the T20 grand final a couple of weeks ago against Horsham Black, Bailey Zimmerman took a hat trick, that is one to remember. What is the best piece of tennis advice you have ever received? Advice about my batting stance. My old coach back at Kaniva taught me how to stand up properly. What is your go to comfort food or guilty pleasure? KFC. Who would win in a fight, a crab or a rat? The crab surely. He has claws, he should be able to win.

