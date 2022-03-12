news, local-news,

A veteran Wimmera race starter has called it a day after an impressive 46-years of plying his trade. Ian Fryar, who resided in Horsham from 1976 to 2012 before moving to Ballarat, presided over his last race in Hamilton in February. Fryar, a former-principal of Horsham 298 Primary School, told the Wimmera Mail-Times that he would look back fondly on his time in charge of letting the field go. READ MORE: "I made the decision myself, I'm getting on," Fryar said. "I thoroughly enjoyed it and always have, and I will remember my years with great enjoyment. "While I'm on top I think that's probably the best time to go." Fryar has been starting races for over half his life said it's the relationship with others on race day that he will miss most. "(I'll miss) the comradery with barrier attendants and fellow starters and clerks of course and gate drivers and all that sort of thing," he said. "That was part of the enjoyment of the whole thing." Fryar was always destined to have some involvement in the racing industry. His earliest experiences were at the Lockhart Boxing Day races (near Serviceton). "I always claim I went to my first race meet before I was born," Fryar joked. "It was a community event, and everybody was involved. "I'm the youngest of eight, my family were all heavily involved with it, and we all had several different roles to play. "I worked as a barrier attendant there, my brothers were bookmaker supervisors and one was a judge, a steward, a gatekeeper, the whole works. Dad had a business there and mum was in the CWA." Fryar, interestingly enough, began his starting career in 1976 after responding to a Mail-Times advertisement from the North West District Racing Association who were looking for an assistant starter. "I thought about it and I decided to apply for it and I was interviewed at Horsham races one day and I was appointed. My first race meeting was at Murtoa in May. That's where it all started." The 78-year-old has experienced many highlights throughout his career but points to the time in 2013 he officiated at Flemington as a standout. He found out about the news while on a family holiday in Fiji for his 70th birthday. MORE NEWS: "The card for my birthday came and I was given strict instructions to read that first because there was a piece of paper in with it," Fryar said. "I opened up the piece of paper, and my younger daughter had been in touch with my boss, and she knew that I'd been starting at 20-odd racecourses around, and she just thought it was a good idea to ask my boss whether I could start at Flemington. "That's what happened, permission was given, It was David Burke Plate day and that's where I went. I only started one race and that was it. the whole family were standing right near the start. It was really good." While Fryar's officiating days might have concluded, it won't be the last time he is seen at the races. "I will be given a permanent or lifelong admittance card to go to any race meeting I wish," he said. "Ballarat have 47 meetings and it's only ten minutes out from where I live."

