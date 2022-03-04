New fire station a step closer for Warracknabeal

news, local-news,

THE Warracknabeal Fire Brigade is a step closer to having a brand-new fire station, with building contracts signed and construction starting in the coming weeks. The new station on Jamouneau Street will replace the current station on Devereux street, which is now 35 years old. The station will feature improved facilities such as more vehicle bays, a larger meeting room, a laundry, changerooms and other amenities. Warracknabeal captain Cameron Whelan said the brigade had outgrown their current station and were looking forward to having a new base. "This larger station will better suit the brigade's needs and future-proof us for decades to come," he said. READ MORE: "We've never had a laundry or a proper changeroom, so they will be excellent additions. "We've always been a vibrant and progressive brigade, so the modern design of the new station represents us well. We're just thrilled with it." Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the new station was just one of many new builds and infrastructure investments taking place right across the state. "CFA is committed to ensuring our volunteers are well equipped, trained and supported to provide a world-class, professional service their communities," he said. "The new Warracknabeal station will be a valuable asset for our hard-working, local volunteers to continue protecting their community long into the future." The Warracknabeal station is one of 16 new builds funded under the Victorian Government's $126m CFA Capability Package. The total investment is $2.2m, including $150,000 fundraised by the brigade. The building is scheduled for completion later this year.

