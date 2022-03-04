news, local-news,

Renewable energy is fast becoming one of the Wimmera's growth sectors, yet questions remain over whether our elected officials endorse the industry. According to the website theyvoteforyou.org.au, a bi-partisan website that tracks politicians' voting histories, Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster has a rating of "consistently voting against" investment in renewable energy. The Grampians-Wimmera region is one of Australia's fastest-growing regions for solar and wind power. With a looming Federal election and MPs voting histories under the microscope, Dr Webster affirmed her support of renewable energy to the Wimmera Mail-Times. "I have been an advocate for renewable energy solutions in Mallee for my entire first term," Dr Webster said.\ READ MORE: "To ensure the stability of our energy production, Australia needs to step forward in a sustainable and measured way. "Mallee is positioned well to contribute to clean energy targets into the future. And I will continue to advocate for them. "We need to ensure that projects are economically viable and the right initiative for the region." "Independents, the opposition and other crossbenchers have presented bills that would undermine cohesive plans, and would drive an ad hoc, piecemeal approach." Dr Webster said Australian Renewable Energy Agency already supported $192.5 million of programs in the 2020-21 Budget. MORE NEWS: However, GNet estimated that up to $5 billion in renewable energy projects are underway in the Wimmera alone, at differing stages of development. GNet chairman, Stuart Benjamin, told the Mail-Times, that investment of this size would only grow. "We are the most energy-rich, renewable zone in Australia," Mr Benjamin said. "At the moment, the electricity network in Victoria starts off as a huge pipe in Gippsland, and by the time it gets to the Wimmera, it's fencing wire," he said. "The network of the future is that we (in the Wimmera-Grampians region) are going to be producing all the energy for Victoria, or a very large part of it." Mr Benjamin said that renewable energy in the region could be "as big, or even bigger" than agriculture. OTHER NEWS: "We're quite blessed by our natural attributes; we've got great sun and great wind right across the region," he said. However, the incomplete Western Victorian Transmission Network hinders many of the projects. "The big issue we have here in the Wimmera is that we have the ability to produce lots of terrific, renewable energy, but we don't have the ability to transport it." Mr Benjamin said that once the Western Victorian Transmission Network was complete, investments in renewable energy in the region could surge to up to $16 billion. In 2021, Dr Webster voted three times against bills to boost investment towards renewable energies and curtailing investment into existing coal and gas sectors. The bills, presented by the Greens and Labor, were aimed to stop proposed amendments to the Federal government's renewable energy roadmap for the Australian Renewable Energy Agency. Specifically, the motions were concerned with broadening the agency's ability to invest in 'carbon capture and storage' and 'clean' hydrogen made using gas, among other items. No MP from either major party rebelled against their party during the votes.

