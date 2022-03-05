news, local-news,

My world feels very topsy turvy with imbalance, kind of like the person on the other end of my see-saw has suddenly stepped off and wandered away, leaving me sitting flat on the ground with my knees up around my ears. Just like that, my friend who was along for the ride of dramatic flight towards the sky, followed by desperate plunging to the earth, has left the playground, and I've found myself alone, catching my breath amongst the settling dust. I am only able to cast my eye around to see what has happened to the partner with whom I enjoyed that exhilarating jaunt. She is gone, with her 'P' plates firmly attached, the magnetic ones too, that hardly ever come off. NEWS: Renewed calls to end duck shooting as region gears up for hunting season Bun bun the middle one has her Drivers' License and she's taken to it like a teen to freedom. Within the first three days she had driven herself to school and back, fitting in an after-school exam, she'd completed two Macca's runs and taken her little sister on a midnight spree, then driven herself to and from work. It's not like I didn't see it coming. Heck, I booked and paid for the appointment after supervising 120 hours of learner driving over a two-year period. LOCAL NEWS: Top trade teacher wins national award I looked forward to my release from Taxi service for this teenager with desperation and celebrated my daughter's achievement of this milestone to maturity with elation - thinking I was so happy for both of us. I did launch into my own version of George Michaels 'Freedom' and dance around the kitchen when I saw those bright red 'P' plates being applied. It's just that maybe I didn't really think it through. I only have three teenage daughters, and they're actually pretty hard to catch. I haven't seen her for more than five minutes since she passed the test. All of a sudden, I've realised that she has her independence and I miss her. How will I survive without the daily battle to get her out the door on time? What will I do with all my bottled-up lectures that could be perfectly delivered to a captive audience during that drive to singing, Youth Group, school or work? Oh boy, my poor fifteen-year-old baby girl is about to be seen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/bba56243-2391-4138-83da-9579e039fba1_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg