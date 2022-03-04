news,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 $599,000 AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Taylor Whitworth on 0499 832 113 INSPECT: By appointment Situated in the popular Federation Estate, and only a short walk to the Wimmera River for your morning exercise, this three-bedroom brick home is ideal for family living. Features include a large main bedroom with walk-in robes and tiled ensuite, while the two remaining bedrooms both have built-ins. The well-appointed kitchen is open-plan, and has a dishwasher, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and a huge breakfast bar for those busy school mornings. It is also adjacent to the dining area, and sliding glass doors open to the entertainment deck, which is handy for when friends and guests drop by. This spacious home has multiple living spaces and a large outdoor area where the kids can play. For year round comfort the home also has evaporative cooling and ducted heating. Contact Taylor Whitworth to arrange an inspection.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/c0a02fe7-6779-459b-9a57-04a247021be1.jpg/r0_129_2999_1823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg