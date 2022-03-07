The GWV Rebels 2022 NAB League squad has been selected
Six Wimmera footballers have been selected in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels boys squad for the 2022 NAB League season.
Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints), Oscar Gawith (Minyip-Murtoa), Jett Hopper (Horsham Demons), Brody Pope (Horsham Demons), William Taylor (Horsham Saints) and former Nhill Tiger Brayden Purchase (North Ballarat) are the Wimmera representatives in the 45 player squad.
The list of players is made up of seven 19-year-old players, 15 bottom-age and 23 top-age players.
READ MORE:
Regular members of the 2021 side such as Jamieson Ballantyne, Flynn Loader and Hamish Sinnott are a part of the squad, as well as Charlie Molan, who was also named on Williamstown's VFL list this week.
Members of last year's under-17 squad who made NAB League debuts have returned, such as Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty and James Van Es.
"I have been really pleased with the boys and the work they have done thus far, especially given that again in 2021 we had an interrupted season due to COVID," regional talent operations lead Brooke Brown said.
"Spots will certainly be up for grabs come round one against the Bendigo Pioneers, and that's exciting for the program."
Round one is scheduled to be a triple-header at Queen Elizabeth Oval against Bendigo on Saturday, April 2.
The under-19 girls, under-16 boys and under-19 boys will all play.
Brown praised the coaching group for their efforts across the boys' pre-season.
"Our assistant and development coaches in Eamonn Gill, Rhys Cahir, Tim Malone, Sally Riley, Wayne McKercher and Chris Gleeson have been amazing," she said.
"Their dedication to help improve players in their skill development and football knowledge has just been outstanding.
"Hopefully every player that has been a part of our preseason program has been able to walk away with a new found knowledge of the game in which they can take back to their home clubs/regions."
UNDER-19 BOYS SQUAD
Angus Bade - Ballarat Football Club
Jamieson Ballantyne - Portland FC
Thomas Baulch - Koroit FC
Hugh Bond - North Ballarat FC
Ethan Boyd - Warrnambool FC
Connor Byrne - Koroit FC
Aaron Cadman - Darley FC
Jesse Cairns - East Point FC
Lachlan Charleson - East Point FC
James Clark - Ballarat Football Club
Felix Fogaty - East Point FC
Joel Freijah - Horsham Saints
Oscar Gawith - Minyip Murtoa FC
Rory Gunsser - Redan Football Club
Jett Hopper - Horsham Demons FC
Isaac Hucker - Mt Clear Junior Football Club
Khy Jess - Redan Football Club
Harry Keast - North Warrnambool FC
Jamie Llloyd - Koroit FC
Flynn Loader - Lake Wendouree FC
Luamon Lual - South Warrnambool FC
Deng Lual - East Point FC
Tristan Maple - Ballarat Football Club
Myles McCluggage - South Warrnambool FC
Declan McGuigan - North Ballarat FC
Ethan McKercher - Bacchus Marsh FC
Alex Molan - Mt Clear Junior Football Club
Charlie Molan - Williamstown FC - VFL
Jack O'Brien - Ballarat Football Club
Reggie Palmer - Waubra FC
Oscar Pollock - Port Fairy FC
Brody Pope - Horsham Demons FC
Brayden Purchase - North Ballarat FC
Henry Rhodes - South Warrnambool FC
Henry Robertson - Cobden Football Netball Club
Hamish Sinnott - Camperdown FC
Joshua Sparkman - North Ballarat FC
William Taylor - Horsham Saints
Beau Tedcastle - East Point FC
Nelson Troon - North Ballarat FC
Fred Valpied - East Point FC
James Van Es - North Ballarat FC
William White - South Warrnambool FC
Deacon White - Hamilton Kangaroos FC
Brady Wright - Darley FC
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.mailtimes.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Wim_Mail_Times
- Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/wimmeramailtimes/