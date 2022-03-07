news, local-news,

Six Wimmera footballers have been selected in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels boys squad for the 2022 NAB League season. Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints), Oscar Gawith (Minyip-Murtoa), Jett Hopper (Horsham Demons), Brody Pope (Horsham Demons), William Taylor (Horsham Saints) and former Nhill Tiger Brayden Purchase (North Ballarat) are the Wimmera representatives in the 45 player squad. The list of players is made up of seven 19-year-old players, 15 bottom-age and 23 top-age players. READ MORE: Regular members of the 2021 side such as Jamieson Ballantyne, Flynn Loader and Hamish Sinnott are a part of the squad, as well as Charlie Molan, who was also named on Williamstown's VFL list this week. Members of last year's under-17 squad who made NAB League debuts have returned, such as Aaron Cadman, Felix Fogaty and James Van Es. "I have been really pleased with the boys and the work they have done thus far, especially given that again in 2021 we had an interrupted season due to COVID," regional talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. "Spots will certainly be up for grabs come round one against the Bendigo Pioneers, and that's exciting for the program." Round one is scheduled to be a triple-header at Queen Elizabeth Oval against Bendigo on Saturday, April 2. The under-19 girls, under-16 boys and under-19 boys will all play. Brown praised the coaching group for their efforts across the boys' pre-season. "Our assistant and development coaches in Eamonn Gill, Rhys Cahir, Tim Malone, Sally Riley, Wayne McKercher and Chris Gleeson have been amazing," she said. "Their dedication to help improve players in their skill development and football knowledge has just been outstanding. "Hopefully every player that has been a part of our preseason program has been able to walk away with a new found knowledge of the game in which they can take back to their home clubs/regions."

