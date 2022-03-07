news, local-news,

Members of Horsham faithful attended a special service at Horsham Anglican Church on Friday, March 4. Every year Christians of all denominations gather for the World Day of Prayer, a worldwide movement started by Christian women in 1927. Each year, the event's program is written by Christian women with a theme pertinent to that time. During this year's service, attendees prayed for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland residents. Horsham event organiser Wendy King, who has been involved in the service since 2003, said the event was a way for the community to unify. "It's a wonderful way of getting everyone in the community together, of all nationalities and faiths...we all come together as one," Ms King said. READ MORE: "Each year, we pray for a different country; this year, it's about England, Wales and Northern Ireland. "(The committee from England, Wales and Northern Ireland) have written the service from their perspective." Prayers during the 2022 service were dedicated, in part, to the "turbulent history" of Northern Ireland, but special mention was made to the recent conflict in Ukraine. In 2021, the service was written by, and dedicated to, residents of Fiji. The World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical Christian laywomen's initiative. It is run under the motto "Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action," The day is celebrated annually in over 170 countries on the first Friday in March. The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures, and traditions in a yearly common Day of Prayer and closer fellowship, understanding, and action throughout the year. After the ceremony, the 2022 service was "commissioned", and a symbolic candle was presented to representatives from Ss Michael and John Catholic Church. World Day of Prayer in 2023 will be centred on Taiwan. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

